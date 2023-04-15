Amber Alert issued for Brielle Silver; abducted Newport News girl is in 'extreme danger,' troopers say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 9-year-old Newport News girl who was abducted Saturday morning and is "believed to be in extreme danger," according to Virginia State Police.

Brielle Alexis Maree Siler was last seen around 10 a.m. leaving a business at 12877 Jefferson Avenue.

Police described her as a biracial female, 4 foot 7 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and hair that is in a ponytail.

Brielle was last seen wearing a black tank top and white shorts. She was not wearing shoes, but may be wearing silver dolphin earrings, according to officers.

Virginia State Police

The girl is believed to have been abducted by 38-year-old Bethany Renae Dawn Gould.

Police described Gould as a white female, 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

They may be traveling in a gray 2005 Mercury Mariner SUV with Alabama tags 32BMS568.

If you have seen Brielle or Gould, call 911 or the Newport News Police Department at 757-727-2500 or visit Twitter.com/VSPalerts

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

