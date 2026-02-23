Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
8  WX Alerts 51  Closings/Delays
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Petersburg ice cream shop Alter now open with creative flavors

Petersburg ice cream shop Alter
Scott Elmquist for Style Weekly
Lori Bullock offers a Fiona's Fete, a caramel custard folded with buttery caramel, scattered with dark chocolate slivers and finished with a touch of with sea salt.
Petersburg ice cream shop Alter
Posted
and last updated

PETERSBURG, Va. — In historic Old Towne Petersburg, a sugary pink facade beckons customers in. Inside sits a shiny new addition to the historic district — Alter Ice Cream.

Alter is the newest offering from Corey and Lori Bullock, the couple behind the Petersburg-based dining popup Euterra. With an early January opening, the gourmet, small-batch ice cream shop offers a vibrant and ever-changing menu of sweet treats and espresso items.

Though Corey says the Bullocks had long dreamed of opening an ice cream shop, the birth of Alter Ice Cream came in the midst of another endeavor. Click here to continue reading on Style Weekly.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone