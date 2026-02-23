Petersburg ice cream shop Alter now open with creative flavors

PETERSBURG, Va. — In historic Old Towne Petersburg, a sugary pink facade beckons customers in. Inside sits a shiny new addition to the historic district — Alter Ice Cream.

Alter is the newest offering from Corey and Lori Bullock, the couple behind the Petersburg-based dining popup Euterra. With an early January opening, the gourmet, small-batch ice cream shop offers a vibrant and ever-changing menu of sweet treats and espresso items.

Though Corey says the Bullocks had long dreamed of opening an ice cream shop, the birth of Alter Ice Cream came in the midst of another endeavor.

