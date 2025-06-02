Friday night concert at Richmond's new Allianz Amphitheater postponed due to illness

RICHMOND, Va. — Live music fans will have to wait another night to check out the first official paid concert at the new Allianz Amphitheater in Richmond, Virginia.

Due to illness within one of the bands, Friday night's concert featuring 38 Special and Kansas has been rescheduled for Sunday, June 29.

That means the Rick Springfield concert scheduled for Saturday, June 7, will now be the first paid concert at the new venue near the James River.

A free venue preview concert dubbed "Sunset Soundcheck," scheduled for Wednesday, June 4, and featuring Andy Thomas, Deau Eyes, and the Prabir Trio, has given away all its allotted tickets.

