Here's why it might feel like your allergies are worse this spring

RICHMOND, Va. — Allergy sufferers in Central Virginia may feel like 2023 is offering an extra dose of misery, and one doctor is explaining why.

Dr. Gregory Carnevale serves as chief medical officer for United Health Group.

Pollen counts are high this year with oak, sycamore and gum wood revealing the highest pollen counts in Richmond.

He blames warmer temperatures throughout the beginning of the year.

“As a result of that, there's more pollen counts earlier on. I think there's some blending of some seasons that normally don't exist. There's earlier summer pollens than typical. There's earlier spring pollens and there's a lot of crossover amongst the seasons,” Dr. Carnevale explained.

The doctor offered several ways the average allergy sufferer can find relief during these high pollen counts.

“Depends on how much it bothers you — some people just power through it. Some people see if they can self medicate,” he stated.

He encouraged getting evaluated by your primary care physician.

Avoid going outside during the early morning and at mid-day when pollen begins to emerge from the trees, Carnevale said.

He also suggested keeping windows closed and making sure your hair and body is clean before getting into bed. Pollen from your hair can collect on your pillow and worsen your situation.