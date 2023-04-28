Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Here's why it might feel like your allergies are worse this spring

Allergy season in Richmond
Posted at 8:07 AM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 08:07:24-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Allergy sufferers in Central Virginia may feel like 2023 is offering an extra dose of misery, and one doctor is explaining why.

Dr. Gregory Carnevale serves as chief medical officer for United Health Group.

Pollen counts are high this year with oak, sycamore and gum wood revealing the highest pollen counts in Richmond.

He blames warmer temperatures throughout the beginning of the year.

“As a result of that, there's more pollen counts earlier on. I think there's some blending of some seasons that normally don't exist. There's earlier summer pollens than typical. There's earlier spring pollens and there's a lot of crossover amongst the seasons,” Dr. Carnevale explained.

The doctor offered several ways the average allergy sufferer can find relief during these high pollen counts.

“Depends on how much it bothers you — some people just power through it. Some people see if they can self medicate,” he stated.

He encouraged getting evaluated by your primary care physician.

Avoid going outside during the early morning and at mid-day when pollen begins to emerge from the trees, Carnevale said.

He also suggested keeping windows closed and making sure your hair and body is clean before getting into bed. Pollen from your hair can collect on your pillow and worsen your situation.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone