Investigators still asking for tips 30 years after abduction, killing of Alicia Showalter Reynolds

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. — Investigators are still following up on leads in the homicide of Alicia Showalter Reynolds 30 years after her disappearance.

Reynolds, 26, was traveling along Route 29 from Baltimore to Charlottesville on March 2, 1996 when she was abducted in Culpeper County.

Witnesses who saw her vehicle parked on the southbound shoulder of Route 29 said a white man was stopped outside her vehicle.

The man was described as being between 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 6 feet tall, with a medium build and light to medium brown hair. He appeared to be between 35 and 45 years old and was driving a dark pickup truck, possibly a green Nissan.

As news spread about Reynolds' abduction, other women came forward to report that a white man had either stopped them or attempted to stop them while they traveled along the same route.

Reynolds' remains were found on May 7, 1996, in the Lignum area of Culpeper County.

“We continue to pursue this case as if it occurred yesterday,” said Senior Special Agent Heather Marshall of the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Culpeper Field Office. “We want to finally bring resolution for Ms. Reynolds’ family and know we could be just one tip or one call away from doing so.”

Anyone who has information or tips is asked to contact the Virginia State Police Division 2 Dispatch at 804-750-8778 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

