Woman killed at Richmond apartments identified, charges filed against her father

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have identified the woman killed at a Richmond apartment complex on Saturday morning as Alicia Ellis, 22.

Police were called to the 700 block of South Harrison Street for the report of an armed party at 9:52 a.m. Saturday.

First responders found Alicia Ellis down with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Richmond police, Alonzo Ellis, 55, the woman's father, is charged in connection to the shooting.

Alonzo Ellis is charged with shooting within an occupied dwelling and child neglect. Police say additional charges are pending.

