Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Alexandria renames 2 schools that had names tied to racism

items.[0].image.alt
Steve Helber/AP
A worker secures the statue of Confederate Naval officer Matthew Fontaine Maury to a truck on Monument Avenue, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Maury was better known for his work in oceanography and other sciences before the Civil War. His statue is the second removed since a new state law was enacted on July first. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Racial Justice Confederate Statues
Posted at 9:49 AM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 09:49:06-04

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- The Alexandria City Public Schools in northern Virginia has renamed two schools whose previous names had ties to racism.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that the school system renamed its flagship high school as well as an elementary school.

The high school was named after T.C. Williams. He was a racist former superintendent who sought to prevent integration in the 1950s and claimed that Black and white students learn differently. The school will be named Alexandria City High School.

Matthew Maury Elementary School was named for a Confederate naval officer. It will become Naomi L. Brooks Elementary School.

The name honors a beloved Alexandria teacher who died in 2020.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.