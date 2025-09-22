Man critically injured at Highland Springs townhomes, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man was critically injured in a shooting in a Highland Springs neighborhood on Sunday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Henrico Police were called to a report of a shooting in the 400 block Alamosa Drive around 8:20 p.m., according to online emergency communication logs. That address is the Woodpost Townhomes and not far from the Newbridge Village Apartments.

Those Crime Insider sources said the victim, who was shot in the arm and the stomach, suffered life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information or additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

