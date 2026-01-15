Why Afterglow is eliminating weekend WiFi at its Richmond coffee shop

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond coffee shop is taking what some may consider a bold step to help create more personal connections by eliminating public WiFi on weekends.

Starting Jan. 17, Afterglow Coffee Cooperative will no longer provide WiFi access to customers on Saturdays and Sundays as part of what they're calling "screen-light days," according to a post on social media.

The employee-owned cooperative, located at 1719 Summit Avenue in Richmond's Scott Addition neighborhood, said the decision stems from their commitment to creating a communal atmosphere.

"Over time, we've noticed that heavy device use can draw the cafe's energy away from that intention," the coffee shop posted on social media. "We are working towards building a library of offerings to pass time together with the company of your choosing to encourage conversation and a more relaxed rhythm."

Afterglow said they hope to create an environment where customers can slow down and be present with one another.

