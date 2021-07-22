After losing 2 children during addiction, mother gives birth to miracle baby

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Three years sober, Nichole Hollie can hold her baby and watch her grow. It's an experience she never got to have with her first two.

"The first one lived for an hour and a half and the second one lived for two hours," said Hollie.

But in 2018, the Hopewell mom got pregnant a third time.

"I was high one day and I just got this feeling inside of me like I can’t do this," Hollie said.

Another chance and her little girl growing inside were enough to motivate Hollie to stand up against a years-long battle with addiction.

"I don't think I ever wanted to get clean like I did that time. Especially when I found out I was pregnant with her. So, she actually saved my life," she said.

On October 15, 2018, Hollie gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

"My miracle baby," said Hollie.

She named her A’unique Miracle.

Hollie said her battle with addiction began when she was just 15.

"It started when I was really young off sleeping pills. And then it went to Percocet's," she said.

From Percocets to heroin and cocaine. But on April 23, 2018, amid her pregnancy, Hollie began her journey to recovery.

After being treated in an RBHA recovery program, Hollie said she got into a program through VCU Health called the OB Motivate Clinic.

"We strive really hard to meet people where they are," said Director of OBGYN Addiction Services at VCU Health, Dr. Caitlin Martin.

Dr. Martin said they understood that pregnant and postpartum women struggling with addiction often face unique challenges. She said that’s something they work to meet.

"And we do know that some of those things are going to be like things like childcare, needing transportation, needing, you know, for us, it's, hey, do you need your pap smear? And we can do that when you come in for your Suboxone. That's one less visit you have to lug your baby to, right?" Dr. Martin.

As overdose deaths in the state and country continued to skyrocket, Dr. Gerry Moeller, Division Chair for Addictions, Department of Psychiatry at VCU said recovery programs like these were essential.

"If we're able to get people on medications, and into counseling and get them to stay in that treatment, then this will block. Many of the medications we have will block the effects of the Fentanyl even," said Dr. Moeller.

As for Hollie, she said getting her life back required wanting it back.

"I pray to God my story helps somebody. I really do," said Hollie. "When you get a chance to live two lives in one, make the best of the second one."