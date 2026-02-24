After Hours concert only at Innsbrook this year. Doswell location 'on hiatus'

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — The After Hours Concert Series is coming home.

After Hours Concerts announced it will focus entirely on its 2026 season at the Innsbrook Pavilion in Glen Allen, putting its Doswell location on hiatus for the year.

The news, shared on the series' official Facebook page, sparked mixed reactions online.

"After an incredible return this past summer, we're excited to build an even bigger lineup consisting of tribute favorites and national headliners in the West End of Richmond," the post read.

Matthew Creeger, Managing Producer of the After Hours Concert Series, said fans can expect the same energy that made the Doswell shows popular at the Innsbrook stage.

"[Doswell] was great for the people who supported us and we'll keep the door open to returning in the future," Creeger said without getting into specific reasons for the venue change.

The 2026 season at Innsbrook already has roughly a dozen concerts on the books, including performances by Blues Traveler and The Marshall Tucker Band. More announcements of national touring headliners and tribute series performers are expected in the coming weeks, Creeger said.

Located at 4901 Lake Brook Drive in Glen Allen, the Innsbrook Pavilion holds approximately 8,500 fans.

The concert series, run by EventMakers-USA, launched in 2013, though Innsbrook has hosted concerts in various forms since the 1980s.

After Hours first announced a move to Doswell's Meadow Event Park in May 2021, citing the ability to draw crowds from as far as Fredericksburg, Staunton and Washington, D.C., while taking advantage of the park's 12-acre concert footprint.

Creeger acknowledged live music fans north of Richmond who said Innsbrook is too far for them to travel for shows.

"We appreciate you all coming to the [Doswell] shows and spending your hard-earned money," he said. "We hope you will come to shows in Innsbrook and see your favorite artist."

The return to Innsbrook has drawn enthusiastic responses from some fans who found Doswell difficult to access.

"Yay!! Doswell was not convenient and impossible to get an Uber ride out of there," Jeannine S. commented on Facebook.

Lori D. echoed the sentiment, writing, "Never attended a concert in Doswell. Ubering was too expensive. I'm happy that you're moving back to Innsbrook."

Not everyone is celebrating, however.

Some fans who made the trip to Doswell say they won't be following the series back to Innsbrook.

"I enjoyed going to Doswell but will certainly use my concert dollars to go to other locations now. No interest in Innsbrook," Jody B. wrote.

Melissa G. added, "I'm sad and disappointed...it was easier and a lot closer than Innsbrook."

Click here for After Hours concert updates.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

