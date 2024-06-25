Former OEMS employee charged with stealing over $4 million from state

RICHMOND, Va. -- The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia has charged a former employee of the Office of Emergency Medical Services (OEMS) in connection to an investigation into $33 million budget shortfall at the OEMS.

Adam Harrell, the former Associate Director of OEMS, was charged with mail fraud, federal program theft, and evasion of tax assessment.

Facebook / Adam Harrell Adam Harrell

CBS 6 has been investigating OEMS since September 2023, when we broke the story that the Virginia Department of Health, which oversees the OEMS, was conducting an internal investigation into that office after discovering a large budget shortfall.

Subsequently, VDH said it had reported “possible financial irregularities” to the Virginia State Police and the Office of the State Inspector General.

VSP said the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia was also involved in the investigation.

According to court records, Harrell became the Associate Director at OEMS in September 2019.

In that position, the feds are alleging Harrell devised a scheme to unjustly enrich himself by misappropriating money from OEMS.

They claim Harrell created a company called Strategic Tech Innovations LLC in November 2020.

Court records say he then created 15 fraudulent invoices for services and technology that his company would provide to OEMS, however, Harrell knew his company would not actually be providing those services to OEMS.

On top of that the Feds allege Harrell set exorbitant and non-market prices for those services.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Harrell used the money to buy real estate properties, luxury vehicles, dozens of firearms, and jewelry.

In total, they allege Harrell received over $4 million in funds belonging to OEMS, which were not his.

Prosecutors are looking to recoup that money if Harrell is found guilty.

Over the past several months, CBS 6 investigative reporter Melissa Hipolit has tried to talk to Harrell.

At one point, he agreed to have a conversation but never responded to set something up.

Hipolit reached out to him Tuesday for comment on the charges and he said he “would be willing to give a statement at a later point.”

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!