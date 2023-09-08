Virginia's Office of Emergency Medical Services is the focus of an internal investigation

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is conducting an internal investigation into its Office of Emergency Medical Services (OEMS), according to Maria Reppas, who heads up communications for VDH.

Reppas would not say what the investigation was about exactly, but on the OEMS website it said the office experienced a budget shortfall in the last fiscal year. And, apparently, it was large enough to force OEMS to cancel its annual Virginia EMS symposium.

The symposium was scheduled to take place in early November. The state billed the event as “one of the largest and most comprehensive EMS training events in the country."

It’s where many of Virginia’s EMS workers participate in important training that helps them fulfill their continuing education needs so they can be re-certified as EMS providers in the state.

On its website, OEMS said the symposium was not an essential program, and due to its cost, they decided to cancel it this year.

They also include links to EMS training courses providers can access to help them re-certify.

Reppas said OEMS is reviewing all aspects of operations to determine where it can improve efficiency and was working to ensure training opportunities were available to EMS providers in Virginia.

CBS 6 is working to learn more about how large the budget shortfall is at OEMS, and how the office ended up with a deficit in the first place.

