This hot-button issue could impact November midterm elections in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginians will pick who will represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives when they cast their ballots in the midterm elections in just over two weeks.

According to a new Christopher Newport University poll, 79% of Democrats and 48% of Republicans in Virginia believe abortion is an issue of importance.

This is following the Supreme Court's overturning of a case that now give states rights to make abortions illegal.

While abortion currently remains legal in Virginia, groups like Planned Parenthood believe abortion rights are very much on the ballot.

“We must vote in all elections to protect abortion rights at every level," Jamie Lockhart, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia's Executive Director said.

Lockhart said the group is focused on Democrat candidates in Virginia's Congressional races in the 2nd, 7th and 10th districts since they believe those candidates have been champions of reproductive rights and support the Women’s Health Protection Act.

The Family Foundation, supporters of anti-abortion laws, are also closely watching those races. The group believes those are races that are most likely to flip from Democrat to Republican.

“Certainly we’d like to see the House of Representatives controlled by more conservative ideology," Family Foundation President Victoria Cobb said.

However, the lobbying group feels less it at stake this election cycle as they believe the battle to make abortion illegal is now controlled at the state level.

“We really look towards what does Virginias House of Delegates look like, what does our Senate look like," Cobb said.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of Election 2022.