Short Pump community raises thousands for family of slain 9-year-old boy

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A fundraiser has raised thousands of dollars for the family of a Henrico fourth grader killed in a quadruple shooting in the city.

In just two days, a GoFundMe set up by the Short Pump Elementary School PTA has raised nearly $12,000 for Abdul Bani-Ahmad’s family.

“He was a very happy young man that brought a smile to everyone who met him and he will be greatly missed at our school,” the fundraiser organizers wrote. “Many Short Pump Elementary School families want to show their support to the family, so we are setting up a collection for the family to be used for unforeseen expenses and future assistance for their other 3 children.”

Short Pump Elementary students and staff were encouraged to wear Abdul’s favorite color, blue, to celebrate his life. A vigil was scheduled outside of the school at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The 9-year-old and 14-year-old Rah’quan Logan were both shot and killed on Friday outside of the East End convenience store owned by Abdul’s father. Two adults were also injured.

2 children killed in Richmond quadruple shooting Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.

Richmond Police said in court documents that the shooting stemmed from a drive-by.

Four suspects have been arrested in connection to the killings including three unnamed 17-year-old boys and 18-year-old Clintoin Baker.

A fourth suspect turned himself into authorities on Wednesday night, according to Richmond Police.

WTVR Khy Johnson, and his mother, Shannon Smith.

CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett spoke to Abdul’s friend, Khy Johnson, and his mother.

“I was very sad, and I was hoping it wasn’t him because he was my friend,” Johnson said with tears in his eyes. “We always played together. He always used to smile. I just don’t know why someone would do something like that to him.”

Khy's mom, Shannon Smith told her son to keep those memories locked in his heart and to never forget his friendship.

“They need to hear it from a nine-year-old because it seems they’re not affected until it does happen to a nine-year-old,” said Smith. “I want people to see the pain and trauma because it's not only Khy, it's his classmates, his teacher. This has affected a lot of people and it didn't have to happen."

Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin told CBS 6 that her office will not be releasing the names of the 17-year-old suspects “due to law protecting juveniles in court.”

