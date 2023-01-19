First-grade teacher shot at Rickneck Elementary School released from hospital

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Abby Zwerner, the first-grade Richneck Elementary School teacher who was shot in a classroom earlier this month has been released from the hospital, according to Riverside Regional Medical Center.

Spokesperson Angela Arcieri said that Zwerner "continues her recovery as an outpatient with the support of family, friends, and health professionals. The Zwerner family respectfully asks for privacy during this time."

Zwerner, 25, has been in the hospital since January 6 when Newport News police said a 6-year-old boy shot her in a classroom at Richneck Elementary School.

In a press conference following the shooting, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew called Zwerner a "hero."

Drew said Zwerner put up her hand in a defensive position when the gun fired, and the bullet went through her hand and into her upper chest.

He added that surveillance video showed that Zwerner was the last person to leave her classroom after the shooting happened.

“She made a right turn and started down the hallway, and then she stopped. ... She turned around and make sure every one of those students was safe,” Drew said.

The family of the 6-year-old said Thursday that the gun used in the shooting had been “secured" and that one of his parents usually accompanied him in class but did not the week the shooting occurred.

The family's statement was released by an attorney and did not elaborate further on where the 9mm handgun was kept. The family also was not identified.

“Our family has always been committed to responsible gun ownership and keeping firearms out of the reach of children,” the statement said. “The firearm our son accessed was secured.”

A GoFundMe page started to raise money for Zwerner has raised more than $220,000.

No charges have been brought against the child's mother, but the investigation continues, Chief Drew said during one of two Facebook live chats he held with the community this week.

During the first chat, the chief was asked at least twice about whether the boy's parents would be held accountable or the mother charged. Drew responded by saying he wanted to ensure detectives were able to conduct a thorough investigation.

“I am not going to rush them,” Drew said. His department has a great relationship with local prosecutors, he said, and he has “tremendous faith” that “they will make the right decision based on the evidence that they have in front of them.”

Investigators have nearly finished interviewing the children who were in the classroom, Drew said, and police are working with a psychologist to talk to them about what they saw.

“This is a unprecedented incident that we have had in our city, where a 6-year-old child obtained a firearm, brought it to school, pointed it, fired and shot his teacher in front of other students,” the chief said. “I have a young teacher who suffered a gunshot wound while teaching her classroom. By the grace of God, she’s still with us today.”

The statement from the boy's family also elaborated on the child's relationship with Zwerner.

“Our heart goes out to our son’s teacher and we pray for her healing in the aftermath of such an unimaginable tragedy as she selflessly served our son and the children in the school,” the family said.

“She has worked diligently and compassionately to support our family as we sought the best education and learning environment for our son,” the statement continued. “We thank her for her courage, grace and sacrifice. We grieve alongside all of the other teachers, families and administrators for how this horrific incident has impacted them, our community, and the nation.”

The family said the child has been under hospital care since the shooting and is receiving “the treatment he needs.”

“We continue to pray for his teacher’s full recovery, and for her loved ones who are undoubtedly upset and concerned,” the family said. “At the same time, we love our son and are asking that you please include him and our family in your prayers.”

The superintendent of Newport News schools revealed last week that Richneck administrators had learned the child may have had a weapon before the shooting. But a search did not find the handgun, despite staff looking through his bag.

The revelation fueled outrage among parents and particularly teachers. Many criticized school system administrators at a school board meeting Tuesday night for what they called a misguided emphasis on attendance and other education statistics over the safety of children and staff.

