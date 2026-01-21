Defense lawyers seek to dismiss lawsuit verdict that awarded $10M to Virginia teacher shot by student

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Attorneys for the Newport News School Board and former Richneck Elementary Assistant Principal Ebony Park have filed a motion to dismiss the verdict of the lawsuit that awarded $10 million to Abby Zwerner, the teacher shot by a student at Richneck in January 2023.

The parties are expected back in court on Jan. 30 to discuss the motion to dismiss.

In the filing, attorneys again argued that Zwerner's injury — the gunshot that went through her hand and pierced her chest, puncturing a lung — falls under worker's compensation rather than a civil lawsuit, with claims that workplace violence is an "actual risk" of teaching.

Watch the moment Zwerner finds out she won her lawsuit

Abby Zwerner wins lawsuit against assistant principal liable in Richneck shooting

The legal team had made this argument prior to the lawsuit going to trial, but a judge ruled in November 2023 that the lawsuit, which originally asked for $40 million in damages, could move forward.

In the two-week trial, which began at the end of October and wrapped in early November, Parker, the lone defendant, was found grossly negligent by the jury.

Parker did not testify in the lawsuit trial due to the upcoming criminal trial she faces later this year on eight counts of felony child neglect — one for each bullet in the gun brought into the classroom by the child.

Attorneys argue in the filing that attorneys for Zwerner "improperly" brought this matter up in closing arguments, stating that it may have influenced the jury at a critical time in the trial. "The prejudice is overwhelming," they wrote. "A new trial is warranted."

Other arguments made in the filing relate to the school's response to the threat of the gun, the unprecedented nature of a 6-year-old shooting a teacher, and allegations that Zwerner was herself negligent for not taking additional action when learning about the possibility of the student having a gun.

News 3 has reached out to Zwerner's legal team for a statement and will update this story when we hear back.