Tino hopes to find an adventurous family to give him unconditional love

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Meet 14-year-old Valente who goes by Tino.

"Tino would love a family that enjoys playing with him, is adventurous and gives him unconditional love."

Tino has autism and speech and language disorders, but they haven't stopped him from exploring the world around him.

"Tino loves playing with his trains and cars, he loves dressing up in costumes, he loves going swimming, going to the movie theatre."

Tino needs a forever family who can make a lifelong commitment to his care support and supervision. He would do best as an only child.

Tino has shown great improvement from consistent engagement with services which he hopes to continue. One day he hopes he can go with his family on a dream trip.

"If Tino could go anywhere in the world he would choose Disneyland and go meet Buzz and Woody from Toy Story."

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

EXPLORE MORE: Watch more A Hand to Hold video profiles on WTVR.com.