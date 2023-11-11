All Lily wants for her birthday is a cake and a family to love

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Meet 15-year-old Lily.

Lily loves to cook.

"I really love quesadillas. They're simple to make and they're also, you can add a lot of things to them," she said. "Baking is awesome. My favorite thing to bake would probably be... a mix between cheesecake and something else. I like mixing things and experimenting on new things."

Lily said she was resilient and loyal to her friends.

She also loves science.

"Most people don't like science, but I've always wanted to be a veterinarian, so science. I just am naturally really good at it. I'm in advanced biology right now," she said.

She said her next birthday wish is pretty simple.

"A birthday cake. That's all I'm asking for. A birthday cake and maybe one or two presents," she said. "I don't want a big party. I just want to be with my family when I'm having my birthday."

She said her future plans were also clear.

"I've dreamed my whole life to save animals. And I also want to go to college. Of course, I have to go to college to be a vet," she said. "I want to be in a family really, really bad and I just want to be supported in my future."

Lily said trust and honesty were important values she would bring to her forever family. And she can't wait.

"It's just an awesome feeling to know someone's there for you when you really need them," she said. "And you can call them family because they are your family."

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

