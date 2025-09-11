Volunteers gather at Richmond National Cemetery for 9/11 remembrance cleanup

RICHMOND, Va. — More than 50 volunteers are expected to gather at Richmond National Cemetery to clean headstones and grounds as part of a nationwide 9/11 remembrance effort by the nonprofit Carry The Load.

The Richmond event is one of 70 taking place at national cemeteries across the country, providing an opportunity for community members to remember the events of September 11 and honor military service members through acts of service.

"For us being able to go to these national cemeteries, which, again, there's hardly any more beautiful places than those, and to be able to feel the weight and the gravity of those sacrifices, but for us to be able to go to those cemeteries, be able to clean those headstones and to again, kind of preserve that honor and and give back a little bit to those that gave so much for us, is, I think, the least that we can do on a day like today," Matt Fryman said.

Fryman, Carry The Load's Events & Operations Director, said the cleanup runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and encourages participation, especially from those who have never visited a national cemetery.

Sign-up details are available on Carry The Load's website.

The cemetery cleanup joins several other 9/11 remembrance events throughout the Richmond area.

Last weekend, the Metro Richmond Flying Squad held their annual stair climb at Richmond Raceway, where participants climbed steps equivalent to reaching the top of the World Trade Center to honor first responders.

Watch: Hundreds 'climb with a purpose' at Richmond Raceway to honor 9/11 victims: 'We must never forget'

Hundreds 'climb with a purpose' at Richmond Raceway to honor 9/11 victims: 'We must never forget'

Additional 9/11 events include:

8:30 a.m.: University of Richmond's ROTC Program Memorial Walk

11 a.m.: Virginia War Memorial's Patriot Day Ceremony (arrive by 10:45 a.m.)

4:30 p.m.: Hanover High School 9/11 Stair Climb

7 p.m.: Goochland County Service at Fire-Rescue Manakin Station 1

How do you plan to mark the 9/11 anniversary? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.