Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man hospitalized after Eastern Henrico fire

Adult hospitalized after Eastern Henrico fire
WTVR
Adult hospitalized after Eastern Henrico fire
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Feb. 12, 2026
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man was hospitalized and a child is being evaluated for injuries after a house fire in Eastern Henrico midday Thursday.

The fire broke out at a residence in the 8900 block of Strath Road, just off Kingsland Road, around noon. Firefighters rescued an adult from the home, who was taken to VCU Health Center, Henrico officials said.

Family members on the scene told CBS 6 the hospitalized adult is an elderly man.

A 4-year-old child was also taken to the Children's Hospital of Richmond for evaluation.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the family displaced by the fire.

Crews were still on scene as of 4:30 p.m.

"Once the fire is out and the scene is secured, an investigation into the cause of the fire will begin," a Henrico spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone