Man hospitalized after Eastern Henrico fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man was hospitalized and a child is being evaluated for injuries after a house fire in Eastern Henrico midday Thursday.

The fire broke out at a residence in the 8900 block of Strath Road, just off Kingsland Road, around noon. Firefighters rescued an adult from the home, who was taken to VCU Health Center, Henrico officials said.

Family members on the scene told CBS 6 the hospitalized adult is an elderly man.

A 4-year-old child was also taken to the Children's Hospital of Richmond for evaluation.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the family displaced by the fire.

Crews were still on scene as of 4:30 p.m.



"Once the fire is out and the scene is secured, an investigation into the cause of the fire will begin," a Henrico spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube