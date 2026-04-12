Richmond runners race to combat climate change at 5K

RICHMOND, Va. — More than 100 people participated in the second annual 5K for the Planet at Bryan Park to raise money for environmental advocacy and promote clean energy legislation in Virginia.

Hosted by the nonprofit Chesapeake Climate Action Network, the community fun run and fundraiser aimed to inspire individuals to get outdoors and advocate for cleaner energy.

"We're bringing together the Richmond community for a fun run to benefit our nonprofit and give folks an opportunity to take action and learn more about our organization," Victoria Higgins, the Virginia director for the Chesapeake Climate Action Network, said.

Higgins said the organization, founded more than 25 years ago, works to protect the environment by passing legislation to promote clean energy and stop pollution. Local teams throughout the state work with lawmakers to promote solutions like solar panels and funding for biking and walking infrastructure.

The event partnered with Eco Maids, a local cleaning company that uses non-toxic, planet-safe products.

"I think trying to do as much as you can in your community by yourself, so whether that's trash cleanup projects, recycling, composting, or even just on your walk, grab a couple of pieces of trash you find laying around, doing whatever you can intentionally," Eco Maids owner Ashley Anthony said.

After the race, every participant received a commemorative medal. Top finishers and fundraisers also earned special prizes.

Organizers encourage residents to get involved by supporting environmental legislation, participating in cleanup activities, or visiting the Chesapeake Climate Action Network's website.

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