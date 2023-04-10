35 years later, family still without answers in Colonial Parkway Murders

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Decades ago, two young adults vanished without a trace. Today, their families still have unanswered questions.

Monday, April 10 marks 35 years since police started looking for two Christopher Newport University students that disappeared. Their case is one of several known as the Colonial Parkway Murders.

READ: Colonial Parkway Murders 30 years later: Still no sign of Keith Call or Cassandra Hailey

With little to no evidence from police, 2023 marks another year that the case remains cold, according to Keith Call's siblings.

"What happened to Keith? What happened to Sandra?" said Joyce Call.

So far, no one, including the police, have been able to answer Joyce's question.

"As you can tell, we're still out there pushing to find answers after all these years," said Joyce.

Keith Call and Cassandra Hailey went on a date together on April 9,1988.

It started off as a trip to the movies before stopping by a party near Christopher Newport University, but News 3 was told that was the last place the two were seen.

The next day, Keith's car was found along the Colonial Parkway, but the couple's bodies were never found.

At one point, officials thought the couple may have gone for a swim and drowned. However, the Calls never believed that theory.

"He wasn't the type of kid that would just go off missing, you know. My whole family was in shock," said Doug Call.

Police have little to no evidence on what happened to the couple.

The case is grouped with three other unsolved double murders that happened between 1986 and 1989.

It remains unclear if these cases were all connected.

Keith's unexplained disappearance is still a hard pill to swallow for his siblings.

"He was a popular kid, he was a good kid. His friends didn't get a chance to say goodbye either. Nobody did," said Keith's siblings. "How did just two people disappear off the face of the earth?"

Joyce and Doug are not giving up hope that the FBI will find their brother's remains. If found, they said he could lay peacefully between his parents' tombstone.

A Maryland cemetery organization is designing a monument that will have a prom picture of Keith attached to the family's headstone.

"It feels like the right time. It's been 35 years, and like we have both said, everybody is getting older now, and it's something we've thought about on and off for years," said Keith's siblings.

News 3 reached out to the FBI's Norfolk Field Office to see if there are any new details in the case.

A spokesperson for the FBI's Norfolk office released the following statement:

“The Norfolk FBI continues to tirelessly investigate this tragic incident in cooperation with our local law enforcement partners. This effort includes leveraging all appropriate forensic resources in the examination of evidence from the various crime scenes. However, beyond this, the FBI still cannot otherwise provide further updates, on this or other specific investigations. Out of respect for the ongoing investigation, we will continue to refrain from commenting further.”