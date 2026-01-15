Is 2026 the New 2016? Social media trend got us wondering what Richmond hoped for in 2016.

RICHMOND, Va. — It's a hard trend to miss if you've been on social media this week. Your friends, family, and perhaps even favorite celebrities posting pictures and memories from 2016.

It's part of the "Is 2026 the new 2016?" trend. What's fueling the trend?

"Almost as soon as the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1, 2026, users on social media started posting content, touting 2026 as the 'new 2016' and sharing throwback snaps," PEOPLE magazine reported. " Since it's officially been 10 years since 2016, people online have decided we're overdue for a resurgence of the vibes of that year. The trend is ultimately rooted in nostalgia, and many online are reminiscing on 2016 as a 'simpler' time."

We’re not above hopping on a good social media trend. In addition to sharing now 10-year-old photos and videos, we wanted to revisit a news story from Jan. 1, 2016, when we went around Richmond asking people what they hoped for in the new year.

Watch: Is 2026 the new 2016? What Richmond wanted to see in 2016.

Is 2026 the new 2016? What Richmond wanted to see in 2016.

Their wishes included:

“More peace in the world. I’ll take just a little, I don’t care.”

“Have a healthy, happy family in 2016 and a decent election.”

“Everybody get along. Everybody be kind.”

“I hope that God would take this craving for these cigarettes away from me for 2016. I’ve been smoking over 45 years, and I’m tired. My chest hurts, and I know it’s time to stop."

Ten years later, the hopes might not be so different.

Share your "Is 2026 the new 2016?" photos or memories with the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.