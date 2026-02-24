Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Virginia 2026 Primary Election rescheduled to August 4

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's 2026 Primary Election will be held on Aug. 4, 2026, not June 16 as previously planned, according to the Virginia Department of Elections (VDOE).

The change comes after House Bill 29 was signed into law last week. The law only changes the primary date for this year.

Early voting will begin on June 19 and end on August 1.

The last day to request an absentee ballot, or register to vote and cast a regular ballot, is July 24.

All mailed ballots must be received by the general registrar's office by noon on August 7.

