Thousands take part in 'biggest block party' Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nearly 25,000 runners and walkers took part in the 2025 Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger as the "biggest block party ever" celebrated 26 years on Saturday.

Twenty-one-year-old Henry Haase, a cross-country standout at University of Richmond and student from Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, came in first with a time of 30:31 to win the Collegiate Running Association 10k Road Race National Championships. Last year he finished third in the race.

Twenty-nine-year-old Sophia King, a Matoaca High School graduate who attended the University of Connecticut, won the women's title with a time of 33:38.



Drone video from CBS 6 Cheer Station from Monument Avenue 10k

Organizers said more than 1,700 college students took part in the 10th Collegiate 10k Road Race National Championship event as part of the Monument Avenue 10k.

"The 10k has welcomed over half a million participants since its debut in 2000," organizers with Sports Backers said. "With over 90% of participants hailing from the Richmond region, the race is a true community celebration. Support from residents along Monument Avenue adds a festive and welcoming atmosphere year after year."

This year also marked the end of an era for Sports Backers as executive director Jon Lugbill is retiring after 32 years with the organization.

Lugbill, who was a "driving force" behind the 10k's creation, participated in the race for the first time and finished with a time of 52:11, officials said.

