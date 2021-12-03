🎅Dominion Energy Christmas Parade Forecast: Mild temps expected

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine for the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade in Richmond Saturday morning.

Temperatures will be in the 40s around 8 a.m. for those heading downtown early.

When the parade starts at 10 a.m., temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s. Temperatures by noon will be around 60.

Winds are expected to stay under 10 mph.

