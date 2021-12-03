Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

🎅Dominion Energy Christmas Parade Forecast: Mild temps expected

items.[0].videoTitle
Dominion Energy Christmas Parade Forecast: Mild temps expected
Dominion Energy Christmas Parade
Posted at 1:43 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 13:43:23-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine for the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade in Richmond Saturday morning.

Temperatures will be in the 40s around 8 a.m. for those heading downtown early.

When the parade starts at 10 a.m., temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s. Temperatures by noon will be around 60.

Winds are expected to stay under 10 mph.

paradeforecast.png

RELATED: How to watch the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade Saturday

Dominion Energy Christmas Parade street closures and GRTC detours

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers