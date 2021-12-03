🎄How to watch the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. — There are several ways to watch the 38th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade in Richmond this Saturday.

WTVR CBS 6 will broadcast the parade, which steps off from the Science Museum of Virginia at 10 a.m, on TV and streaming at WTVR.com/LIVE, on the CBS 6 News App and on our Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV channels. (Just search “WTVR Richmond” in your app store.) It will also be streamed on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.

New this year, WTVR will also stream a "BONUS FEED" of the parade downstream without commentary to provide a different vantage point for spectators. That video will also be streamed at WTVR.com/LIVE2, on the CBS 6 News App and on our Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV channels. It will also be streamed on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page and on the WTVR CBS 6 YouTube channel.

The parade will also be rebroadcast on CBS 6 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Christmas Day. It will also be rebroadcast throughout the month on our Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV channels.

The theme of this year’s parade theme is “Bringing Back the Fun in 2021!”

“We are so excited about bringing holiday cheer back to the streets of Richmond this year,” Parade Director Beth Karrer said after the 2020 parade was televised-only due to the pandemic.

The beloved tradition includes regional talent, including high school and college marching bands, high-stepping equestrian units, dance troupes, themed floats, super-sized helium balloons, Legendary Santa and tons of fun. [BONUS: Click here for the parade line-up.]

Snoopy, who also served as Grand Marshal in 2018, returns with his Peanuts pals courtesy of Kings Dominion. Honorary Grand Marshals include JMU Softball Pitcher Odicci Alexander and Coach Loren LaPorte. Alexander was the starting pitcher for James Madison University from 2017 to 2021, leading the team to their first-ever Women's College World Series in 2021. She was also named Softball America's 2021 NCAA Pitcher of the Year.

“We’re delighted to have the Christmas Parade back this year,” Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation President Hunter A. Applewhite said. “Dominion Energy is honored to be a sponsor of this long-standing Richmond tradition, and we can’t wait to see everyone come together for this holiday event.”

The tradition, which is free and open to the public, attracts tens of thousands of people from across the state and thousands more tune in for the TV and online broadcasts.