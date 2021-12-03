Dominion Energy Christmas Parade street closures and GRTC detours

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Police Department has issued a traffic advisory ahead of Saturday’s 2021Dominion Energy Christmas Parade, which draws more than 100,000 spectators from across the Commonwealth, according to parade organizers.

Dominion Energy Christmas Parade 2021 Parade Route



The parade begins at 10 Saturday morning at the Science Museum of Virginia and will continue east on Broad Street toward Seventh Street. “No Parking” zones will go into effect starting at 5 a.m. until 3 p.m. and towing will begin at 6 a.m., according to officials with Richmond Police.

The following roads will be closed beginning at 5 a.m. through 3 p.m.

900 Block of Terminal Place /Entire Block (Both Sides)

W. Broad Street (East & Westbound Sides) between Terminal Pl. & N. Allen Ave

N. Allen Avenue (Northbound Side) between Monument Ave & W. Broad St.

Broad Street (Westbound Side Only) between N. Allen Ave. & N. 8th Street

DMV Drive between W. Broad and Leigh Street

W. Leigh Street between Hermitage Road and the Boulevard

W. Grace Street between Strawberry and N. Davis Street

Davis Street (Southbound Side Only) between W. Broad and Monument Avenue

N. Harrison Street between W. Broad and W. Marshall Street

N. Allison Street (Northbound Side) between W. Broad & Grace Street

Lodge Street between Broad and Marshall Street

N. 6th Street between E. Broad and Marshall Street

N. 7th Street between E. Broad and Jackson Street

E. Marshall Street between N. 3rd and N. 7th Street

E. Clay Street between N. 7th & 8th Street

E. Leigh Street between N. 4th and N. 9th Street



Richmond Police Dominion Energy Christmas Parade Street Closures

GRTC: 'Pepare for significant schedule impacts'

In addition to road closures and no parking zones, GRTC bus routes, including the Pulse, will operate on detours with delays. Officials said most Pulse buses will use eastbound n the curbside on Broad Street and Monument Avenue and westbound on the curbside on Leigh Street to bypass the parade closures.

Transit company officials said the parade progresses eastbound on Broad Street using the westbound lanes. As a result, westbound lanes will be closed from Terminal Place to 8th Street from 7 am. to 2p.m. while eastbound lanes will be closed from Davis Avenue yo Strawberry Street from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"Please prepare for significant schedule impacts," officials said. "Customers should be prepared for unexpected deviations in the detour routes throughout the Parade. Schedule delays are expected on most routes."

GRTC expects Broad Street will reopen by 3 p.m. and GRTC will resume regular Pulse service as Broad Street reopens post-parade.

"Spectators viewing the Parade from Pulse stations are reminded: please do not climb on or jump from the platforms, walls, benches, railings or bike gates; please do not stand or sit on the edge of platforms; please do not press the Emergency Call button unless you have an emergency."

Detour information for affected routes is below:

Pulse (Eastbound): Via Broad St., buses turn right on Robinson St., left on Monument Ave, left on Lombardy St., right on Broad St., and resume regular route.

The Pulse will serve the following curbside locations while stations are closed: bus stop #459 at Broad and Robinson St. (Science Museum alternate), Monument and Allison St. (Allison St. alternate), bus stop #432 at Broad and Shafer (VCU & VUU alternate), bus stop #385 at Broad and Adams St. (Arts District alternate).

The Pulse will not be able to serve the following Pulse stations: Science Museum, Allison St., VCU & VUU, and Arts District. (Government Center East remains closed during nearby General Assembly construction).

The following Pulse stations will be open: Willow Lawn, Staples Mill, Scott’s Addition, Eastbound (only) Convention Center, VCU Medical Center, Main Street Station, Shockoe Bottom, East Riverfront, and Rocketts Landing.

Pulse (Westbound): Via Broad St., buses turn right on 9th St., left on Leigh St., right on Hermitage Rd., left on Robin Hood Rd., left on Arthur Ashe Boulevard, right on Broad St., and resume regular route.

The Pulse will serve the following curbside locations while stations are closed: Leigh and Hermitage (Science Museum alternate and Allison St. alternate), Leigh and Hancock (VCU & VUU alternate), bus stop #1530 at Leigh and 1st St. (Arts District alternate and Convention Center alternate).

The Pulse will not be able to serve the following Pulse stations: Science Museum, Allison St., VCU & VUU, Arts District, and Convention Center.

The following Pulse stations will be open: Willow Lawn, Staples Mill, Scott’s Addition, Government Center, VCU Medical Center, Main Street Station, Shockoe Bottom, East Riverfront, and Rocketts Landing.

Route 1A/B/C (Southbound): Buses on Leigh St. turn right on 8th St., left on Marshall St., right on 10th St., left on Broad St., and resume regular route.

Route 1 A/B/C (Northbound): Buses on Broad St. turn right on 9th St., left on Leigh St., and resume regular route.

Route 2 A/B/C (Southbound): Via 1st St., buses turn left on Leigh St., right on 8th St., and resume regular route.

Route 2 A/B/C (Northbound): Via 9th St., buses turn right on Cary St., left on 12th St., right on Bank St., left on 14th St., left on Broad St., right on 9th St. and resume regular route.

Route 3 A/B/C (Southbound): Via 3rd St., buses turn left on Leigh St., right on 8th St., right on Main St., left on Belvidere St., and resume regular route.

Route 3 A/B/C (Northbound): Via Belvidere St., buses turn right on Broad St., left on 10th St., left on Marshall St., right on 9th St., left on Leigh St., right on 3rd St., and resume regular route.

Route 5 (Eastbound): Via Cary St., buses turn left on 7th St., right on Broad St., left on 10th St., left on Marshall St., right on 9th St., and resume regular route.

Route 7A/B (Eastbound): Buses at the Temporary Transfer Plaza turn left on Leigh Street, left on Marshall Street, right on 10th Street, left on Broad Street, and resume regular route.

Route 7A/B (Westbound): Buses on Broad St. turn right on 9th St. to the Temporary Transfer Plaza Bay G, and resume regular route.

Route 12 (Westbound): Via MLK Bridge to Leigh St., buses turn left on Adams St., left on Marshall St. and stop at 3rd and Marshall Sts. Continue to normal eastbound routing.

Route 14 (Southbound): Via Lombardy St., buses turn left on Leigh St., right on 8th St., right on Grace St., left on 5th St., and resume regular route.

Route 14 (Northbound): Via Main St., right on 14th St., left on Broad St., right on 9th St., left on Leigh St., right on Lombardy St., and resume regular route.

Route 20 (Southbound): Buses on Arthur Ashe Boulevard turn left on Monument Avenue, right on Robinson Street, and resume regular routing.

Route 20 (Northbound): Via Robinson St., buses turn left on Monument Ave., right on Arthur Ashe Boulevard, cross Broad St., and resume regular route.

Route 50 (Eastbound): Via Broad St., buses turn left on Arthur Ashe Boulevard, right on Robin Hood Rd., right on Hermitage Rd., left on Leigh St., right on Adams St., left on Marshall St., left on 2nd St., and serve the end-of-the-line.

Route 50 (Westbound): Via 2nd & Marshall St., buses turn left on Leigh Street, right on Hermitage Rd., left on Robin Hood Rd., left on Arthur Ashe Boulevard, right on Broad Street, and resume regular route.

Route 76 (Eastbound end-of-line to Westbound): Via Broad St., buses turn right on Robinson St., right on Monument Ave., right on Arthur Ashe Boulevard, left on Broad St. and resume regular route westbound. The end-of-the-line will be at Broad and Sheppard.

Route 77 (Eastbound): Via Harrison Street buses turn right on Franklin Street, (R) on Belvidere Street, (R) on Main Street to Laurel Street. and resume regular route.

Route 78 (Eastbound): Via Broad St., buses turn left on 10th St., left on Marshall St, right on 9th Street, left on Leigh Street, left on Adams Street, left on Marshall Street. The end-of-the-line will be at Marshall and 2nd Sts.

Route 78 (Westbound): Via Marshall St., buses turn left on 3rd St., right on Leigh St., right on 8th St., right on Grace St., left on Harrison St., and resume regular route.

Route 87 (Southbound): Via Marshall St., buses turn left on 3rd St., right on Leigh St., right on 8th St., right on Grace St., left on 3rd St., and resume regular route.

Route 87 (Northbound): Via 2nd St., buses turn right on Cary Street, left on 7th Street, right on Broad Street, left on 10th Street, left on Marshall Street, right on 9th Street, left on Leigh Street, left on Adams Street, left on Marshall Street. The end-of-the-line will be at Marshall and 2nd Sts.

