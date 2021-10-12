2 men killed in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two people were shot and killed on Lamb Avenue in Richmond on Monday night.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Lamb Avenue at about 9:16 p.m.

"Officers arrived and located an adult male who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "A second adult male, suffering from a gunshot wound, was located nearby and was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries."

The names of the victims have not yet been released and the investigation into the violence is ongoing.

Richmond Police have reported 60 homicides in the city thru October 10, 2021.

Since 2000, Richmond has averaged approximately 60 homicides a year.

Between 2002-2005, more than 80 people a year were killed in crimes classified as homicides in the city. Over the last two years, more than 60 people were killed in crimes classified as homicides, according to Richmond Crime statistics.

In 1994, 160 people were killed in the City of Richmond. In 1997, the city's homicide number was 140.

Below you will find a list of homicides reported in the City of Richmond (2000 - 2021). The raw data used in this table can be found here and here.



2021 58 homicides (as of Oct. 3, 2021) 2020 66 homicides 2019 61 homicides 2018 54 homicides 2017 66 homicides 2016 62 homicides 2015 43 homicides 2014 41 homicides 2013 38 homicides 2012 45 homicides 2011 39 homicides 2010 44 homicides 2009 43 homicides 2008 31 homicides 2007 55 homicides 2006 72 homicides 2005 83 homicides

2004 90 homicides 2003 88 homicides 2002 83 homicides 2001 67 homicides 2000 75 homicides

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at 804-646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.