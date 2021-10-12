Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 men killed in Richmond

Posted at 1:52 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 13:52:06-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two people were shot and killed on Lamb Avenue in Richmond on Monday night.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Lamb Avenue at about 9:16 p.m.

"Officers arrived and located an adult male who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "A second adult male, suffering from a gunshot wound, was located nearby and was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries."

The names of the victims have not yet been released and the investigation into the violence is ongoing.

Richmond Police have reported 60 homicides in the city thru October 10, 2021.

Since 2000, Richmond has averaged approximately 60 homicides a year.

Between 2002-2005, more than 80 people a year were killed in crimes classified as homicides in the city. Over the last two years, more than 60 people were killed in crimes classified as homicides, according to Richmond Crime statistics.

In 1994, 160 people were killed in the City of Richmond. In 1997, the city's homicide number was 140.

Below you will find a list of homicides reported in the City of Richmond (2000 - 2021). The raw data used in this table can be found here and here.

202158 homicides (as of Oct. 3, 2021)
202066 homicides
201961 homicides
201854 homicides
201766 homicides
201662 homicides
201543 homicides
201441 homicides
201338 homicides
201245 homicides
201139 homicides
201044 homicides
200943 homicides
200831 homicides
200755 homicides
200672 homicides
200583 homicides
200490 homicides
200388 homicides
200283 homicides
200167 homicides
200075 homicides

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at 804-646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copy of Virginia Voter Guide.png

Virginia Politics

Election 2021 Virginia Voter Guide