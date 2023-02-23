14 guns recovered from Henrico schools, but 4 students expelled; dad says discipline ‘isn’t working’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A father of three has concerns about Henrico County Public Schools' plan for disciplinary actions when a student is caught with a weapon.

"No, it's not working," Rashad Charles said. "Because I got kids, and it seems like things have been getting worse."

Charles said he feels uneasy whenever he hears of a gun found inside a school.

"It bothers me," he said. "It bothers me a lot."

This comes after police said a 16-year-old student was caught with a loaded gun Wednesday at the Academy at Virginia Randolph, Henrico’s alternative school in Glen Allen.

While the teen is facing criminal charges, he may also face disciplinary action by the school division.

However, Charles said that in the early 2000s, when he attended high school in Henrico, students were expelled for bringing weapons on campus.

"But it seems like now kids get caught with a gun in school they'll even come back to the same school in the same year, so it’s like why are being less strict on kids?" he said.



Over the past two school years, 14 firearms have been recovered from Henrico school properties, according to the school system.

In comparison, there have been four recommendations for student expulsion in the same time frame.

State law states school boards shall expel students who are found with guns on school property for at least a year.

However, the law also reads that administrators may determine special circumstances exist that allow for other forms of discipline.

A spokesperson for Henrico Schools said every disciplinary case is handled differently based on the individual situation, but that their goal in all cases is to continue educational services so students does not fall behind.

That is something Charles said he can understand.

"To me, it goes deeper than suspending or expelling a student cause if you suspend of expel them, you're just putting them back in the environment where they got the gun," he said.

Other options for discipline include long-term suspension or reassignment to the virtual school or alternative school.

WTVR CBS 6 asked if there are any additional security measures at Virginia Randolph if students with weapons violations are reassigned to the school.

A district spokesperson said that each school within the district has its own safety plan to reflect student population.

“Maybe the school, when they catch someone with a gun, instead of kicking them out the school and writing them off to the side, they can do counseling, some type of community outreach," Charles said.

Virginia Randolph is not a school that is being tested for metal detectors right now, but Henrico officials said that can be reevaluated.



