Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Police: Henrico County student brought gun to school

Richmond top stories and weather Feb. 22
Posted at 4:46 PM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 16:56:12-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A 16-year-old Henrico student is facing several petitions after he was found with a gun at the Acadamy at Virginia Randolph on Wednesday.

On Wednesday around 11:30 a.m., a Henrico Police School Resource Officer was alerted by the school administration about a possible weapon on school grounds. A firearm was found on the 16-year-old student after further investigation.

The student, whose identity is not being provided due to his age, was admitted to the Henrico County Juvenile Detention home for the following violations:

  • Possession of a firearm on school property
  • Possession of a concealed firearm
  • Possession of a firearm by a juvenile

Henrico Police are continuing to investigate this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone