Police: Henrico County student brought gun to school

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A 16-year-old Henrico student is facing several petitions after he was found with a gun at the Acadamy at Virginia Randolph on Wednesday.

On Wednesday around 11:30 a.m., a Henrico Police School Resource Officer was alerted by the school administration about a possible weapon on school grounds. A firearm was found on the 16-year-old student after further investigation.

The student, whose identity is not being provided due to his age, was admitted to the Henrico County Juvenile Detention home for the following violations:

Possession of a firearm on school property

Possession of a concealed firearm

Possession of a firearm by a juvenile

Henrico Police are continuing to investigate this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.