Man found shot to death outside Richmond hospital

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating after a man who was shot died outside a Richmond hospital late Friday, according to officers.

Richmond Police were called to the 400 block of North 12th Street for the report of a shooting just after 11:55 p.m.

"Officers arrived and located an adult male inside of a vehicle near VCU Medical Center with an apparent gunshot wound," Officer Phon Hoonsan said. "The victim was pronounced dead at the scene."

Officers said the man was shot somewhere else and then driven to the hospital where he was found by EMS crews.

The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death, Hoonsan said.

Anyone with information about the homicide is urged to call Major Crimes Detective Higgins at 804-646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.