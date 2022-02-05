Watch
Police: 1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Virginia hookah bar

Posted at 8:32 AM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 08:32:59-05

BLACKSBURG, Va.— Authorities in Virginia say one person was killed and another four people were injured during a shooting at a hookah lounge.

The Blacksburg Police Department says officers responded to reports of shots fired at Melody Hookah Lounge in downtown Blacksburg on Friday just before midnight.

Police did not identify the deceased person or any of the people who were injured in the shooting.

Authorities say they were taken to local hospitals, but that their conditions are unknown.

No additional information was made available, including details on potential suspects or a motive.

