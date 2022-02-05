Police: 1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Virginia hookah bar

BLACKSBURG, Va.— Authorities in Virginia say one person was killed and another four people were injured during a shooting at a hookah lounge.

The Blacksburg Police Department says officers responded to reports of shots fired at Melody Hookah Lounge in downtown Blacksburg on Friday just before midnight.

Police did not identify the deceased person or any of the people who were injured in the shooting.

Authorities say they were taken to local hospitals, but that their conditions are unknown.

No additional information was made available, including details on potential suspects or a motive.