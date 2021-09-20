Watch
NewsInternational News

Actions

France's Notre Dame cathedral secured at last. Next: rebuild

items.[0].image.alt
Francois Mori/AP
FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, April 15, 2021, Notre Dame cathedral shrouded in scaffolding in Paris. After more than two-years of work to stabilize and protect it after the shocking fire that tore through its roof and knocked down its spire, France’s Notre Dame Cathedral is finally stable and secure enough for artisans to start rebuilding it, according to a government statement Saturday Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, FILE)
France Notre Dame
France Notre Dame
Posted at 10:02 AM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 10:02:04-04

PARIS — France’s Notre Dame Cathedral is finally stable and secure enough for artisans to start rebuilding it.

It took more than two years of work to stabilize and protect it after the shocking fire that tore through its roof and knocked down its spire.

The government agency overseeing the reconstruction announced the news Saturday.

Negotiations will now begin with companies bidding to take part in the mammoth reconstruction effort.

The agency is maintaining President Emmanuel Macron’s goal of allowing visitors back inside in 2024, the year Paris hosts the Olympics.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CBS6-News-at-11pm-480x360.jpg

Watch Bill, Candace, Zach and Lane on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.