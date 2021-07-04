Watch
Environmentalists slam Mexico after fireball in Gulf

CBS News
Posted at 12:25 AM, Jul 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-04 00:25:46-04

MEXICO CITY — Environmentalists are criticizing Mexico's state-owned oil company after a gas leak at an underwater pipeline unleashed a subaquatic fireball that appeared to boil the waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Greenpeace Mexico said the Friday accident appeared to have been caused by the failure of an underwater valve, and said the accident illustrates the dangers of Mexico policy of promoting fossil fuels.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg posted a video clip of the massive fireball, noting “this is the world they are leaving for us.”

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has bet heavily on drilling more and buying or building oil refineries.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
