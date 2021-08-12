William & Mary, CNU now requiring face masks to be worn indoors for fall semester

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - William & Mary and Christopher Newport University have joined other Virginia schools to require that masks be worn on campus for the upcoming fall semester.

W&M and CNU are the latest Virginian colleges to enforce a mask mandate. Last week, UVA and Virginia Tech announced the enforcement of masks on campus.

Both William & Mary and CNU sent a letter to all students and staff informing of the new mandate.

Starting Tuesday, Aug. 10, students and staff at William & Mary are now required to wear a mask in public indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

The localities immediately surrounding William & Mary are currently classified as exhibiting high rates of transmission.

The mandate does not apply to single-occupant offices, student rooms, or common areas in residence halls. Visitors to residence halls during the fall move-in days will be expected to wear masks.

This mandate will be effective through the end of September to allow time for those who need to receive their second vaccine dose by the Sept. 17 deadline.

By Oct. 1, the university will evaluate the need to continue wearing masks indoors based on guidance from public health officials.

Masks will not be required outdoors, but are recommended in large gatherings outdoors.

Beginning Thursday morning at CNU, students and staff must wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Similar to W&M, this policy applies to all classrooms, labs, shared offices, and indoor hallways. It does not apply to single-occupant offices, student rooms, or common areas in residence halls. Visitors to residence halls during move-in will need to wear masks.

Masks will not be required outdoors. The university hopes this mandate will not last forever.

Both universities are requiring all students and staff to be vaccinated unless an exemption applies.