What's causing vaccination rates to rise in southside Virginia

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) - A part of southside Virginia that has relatively lower rates of vaccination against the coronavirus is seeing increasing interest in the vaccine.

The Danville Register & Bee reported Saturday that it appears the most recent surge in infections has spurred more residents to roll up their sleeves in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.

Data from the Virginia Department of Health shows that inoculations jumped about 50% in August compared to July. Nearly two-thirds of the almost 5,700 shots were first-doses.

“Numbers of vaccinations are increasing as of late, which we welcome and consider a positive step by the community,” Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district, told the newspaper. “We ask everyone who is not yet fully vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.”

Southside Virginia trails the rest of the state when it comes to vaccination rates. As of Friday, 51% of adults in Danville were fully vaccinated. In Pittsylvania County, 47% of adults were fully vaccinated.

Statewide, more than two-thirds of adults are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Danville and Pittsylvania County combined are seeing about 52 new coronavirus infections a day because of the delta variant.