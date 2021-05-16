Watch
Walmart to allow vaccinated shoppers, workers to go maskless

Charles Krupa/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a woman, wearing a protective face mask due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, wheels a cart with her purchases out of a Walmart store, in Derry, N.H. Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, said Friday, May 14, 2021 that it won’t require vaccinated shoppers or workers to wear a mask in its U.S. stores, unless state or local laws say otherwise. Vaccinated shoppers can go maskless immediately, the company said. Vaccinated workers can stop wearing them on May 18. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Posted at 9:56 PM, May 15, 2021
BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, says that it won’t require vaccinated shoppers or workers to wear a mask in its U.S. stores unless state or local laws say otherwise.

The Arkansas-based company says vaccinated shoppers can go maskless immediately. Vaccinated workers can stop wearing them on Tuesday.

As an incentive, Walmart said it is offering workers $75 if they prove they’ve been vaccinated.

Walmart said it won’t ask shoppers if they’ve been vaccinated.

Workers, however, will need to tell the company if they’ve been vaccinated in order to go maskless.

