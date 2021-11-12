Virginia is one of the most fully-vaccinated places in the U.S.

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 80-percent of adults in Virginia have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 75-percent are considered fully vaccinated, according to new numbers released Friday by the governor's office.

“Virginia ranks 10th among all states and 1st in the South in the percent of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19," Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said in a statement. "The vaccine is more accessible than ever thanks to the hard work of medical professionals, with everyone ages 5 and above now eligible and booster shots available for adults."

The state released the following vaccine statistics on Friday:

11,653,636 total doses administered.

5,384,942 people have been fully vaccinated

5,999,368 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine

58,304 5-11 year olds have received their first dose of the vaccine

75 percent of adults and 63.1 percent of the population are fully vaccinated

83.4 percent of adults and 70.3 percent of the population have received at least one dose of the vaccine

644,949 people have been vaccinated with a third dose/booster shot

COVID-related hospitalizations have steadily declined in Virginia. More than 14,000 Virginians have died a COVID-19 related death since the start of the pandemic.

"Virginia’s vaccination rate continues to outpace the national average, leading the way in protecting people from COVID-19,” state vaccination liaison Dr. Danny Avula said. “This is an important milestone that has been months in the making, and with the recent authorizations for booster doses and a vaccine for children ages 5-11, the Virginia Department of Health will continue to ensure that vaccines are available.”

Click here for information about where to get a free COVID-19 vaccine.