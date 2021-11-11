550+ more COVID-19 patients discharged; hospitalizations dip below 900

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 550 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

The VHHA reported a total of 72,199 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Sunday, an increase from 71,648 (+551) patients from last Sunday's update.

Hospitalizations have steadily declined in Virginia over the past seven days.

As of Sunday, there are currently 828 patients in hospitals who are either positive or whose test results are pending, down from 949 (-121) last Sunday, according to the VHHA. Officials said 762 (-111) of those patients have COVID-19 while 66 (-10) have tests pending.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

VHHA

The VHHA's online data dashboard to provide up-to-date statistics on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.