Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

550+ more COVID-19 patients discharged; hospitalizations dip below 900

items.[0].image.alt
AP Images
COVID-19 Generic Coronavirus Hospitalizations Virginia 1200x630
Posted at 1:40 PM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 13:40:11-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 550 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

The VHHA reported a total of 72,199 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Sunday, an increase from 71,648 (+551) patients from last Sunday's update.

Hospitalizations have steadily declined in Virginia over the past seven days.

As of Sunday, there are currently 828 patients in hospitals who are either positive or whose test results are pending, down from 949 (-121) last Sunday, according to the VHHA. Officials said 762 (-111) of those patients have COVID-19 while 66 (-10) have tests pending.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

RELATED: 8,700+ new cases reported last week; 63.3% of Virginians now fully vaccinated

253889989_609025353627647_5769158037774737977_n.jpg

The VHHA's online data dashboard to provide up-to-date statistics on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Rebound Richmond: Relieve. Respond. Revive.

The Rebound: Get the help you need

Vaccinating Virginia Quick Links

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine:

COVID-19 Quick Links

Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heroes-Among-Us-No-Sponsor-480x360.jpg

💁Love good news? Meet the Heroes Among Us.