Gov. Northam expected to mark Virginia's COVID-19 vaccination milestone

RICHMOND, Va. -- Governor Ralph Northam plans to mark an important coronavirus milestone Monday morning.

President Joe Biden set a goal earlier this year to have 70% of the adult population vaccinated with at least one dose before July 4, and Virginia has hit that mark nearly two weeks earlier than health officials and Northam had hoped.

Northam will hold a news conference at the Market at 25th Street and Fairmount Avenue in Richmond at 9:30 a.m. to officially mark the big achievement.

You can watch the announcement live here.

When the governor spoke to CBS 6 Friday, he addressed Virginia's state of emergency expiring at the end of the month. He stated there's no need to extend it because of our state's rising vaccination rates and low case numbers.

But he did note that he's working to ensure those who want to wear a mask or are not vaccinated and need to wear a mask will be able to do so even after the state of emergency expires -- despite state laws in place that would make it illegal to do so.

