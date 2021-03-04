County-by-county look at COVID-19 deaths in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thirty-one more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the Commonwealth Thursday, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus-linked deaths to 9,357.

VDH

The deaths break down to the following age groups:

2 -- Ages 10-19

17 -- Ages 20-29

70 -- Ages 30-39

175 -- Ages 40-49

610 -- Ages 50-59

1,459 -- Ages 60-69

2,443 -- Ages 70-79

4,562 -- Ages 80+

19 -- no age reported

Men accounted for 4,806 of the deaths and women accounted for 4,506 deaths. No gender was reported for 45 deaths in the Commonwealth.

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in Virginia

RELATED: COVID-19 in Virginia: LIVE updates for Thursday, March 4

VDH Virginia COVID-19 Deaths as of Thursday, March 4

Fairfax -- 985

Henrico -- 531

Prince William -- 442

Chesterfield -- 353

Virginia Beach -- 328

Loudoun -- 250

Arlington --235

Chesapeake --222

Richmond City -- 214

Norfolk -- 205

Newport News -- 190

Suffolk -- 161

Roanoke City -- 157

Portsmouth -- 148

Hanover -- 137

Lynchburg -- 133

Hampton -- 127

Alexandria -- 123

Shenandoah -- 123

Roanoke County -- 119

Henry -- 115

Danville -- 112

Spotsylvania -- 102

Washington -- 98

Rockingham -- 94

Wise -- 92

Harrisonburg -- 88

Smyth -- 87

Montgomery -- 86

Frederick -- 85

Bedford -- 73

Albemarle -- 70

Pittsylvania -- 69

Stafford -- 68

Augusta -- 66

Staunton --66

Wythe --66

Carroll -- 64

Halifax -- 64

Martinsville -- 64

Campbell -- 63

James City -- 63

Petersburg --63

Tazewell -- 59

Mecklenburg -- 58

Franklin County -- 57

Culpeper -- 55

Isle of Wight --55

Pulaski -- 55

Hopewell -- 54

Fauquier -- 53

Page -- 53

Southampton -- 53

Galax -- 49

Scott -- 49

Alleghany -- 47

Warren -- 47

Charlottesville -- 46

Colonial Heights -- 45

Gloucester -- 43

Lee -- 42

Salem -- 42

Manassas City -- 41

Nottoway -- 41

Emporia -- 40

Winchester -- 40

York -- 38

Rockbridge -- 37

Patrick -- 36

Accomack -- 35

Buchanan -- 35

Grayson -- 34

Northampton -- 34

Russell -- 34

Dinwiddie -- 33

Waynesboro -- 33

Amherst -- 31

Bristol -- 30

Orange -- 30

Botetourt -- 29

Buckingham -- 28

Prince Edward -- 28

Caroline -- 27

Franklin City -- 27

Lexington -- 26

Greensville -- 25

Louisa -- 24

Fredericksburg -- 22

Amelia -- 21

Westmoreland --21

Appomattox --19

Clarke --19

Northumberland --19

Buena Vista City--18

Floyd -- 18

Middlesex -- 18

Sussex -- 18

Brunswick -- 17

Goochland -- 17

Radford -- 17

Fluvanna -- 16

King George -- 16

Prince George -- 16

Giles -- 15

Poquoson --15

Charlotte 14

Dickenson -- 14

Fairfax City --13

Lancaster --13

Madison --13

Charles City ----12

New Kent -- 12

Covington -- 11

Manassas Park -- 11

Mathews -- 11

Williamsburg -- 11

Bath -- 10

King William -- 10

Powhatan -- 10

Bland -- 9

Greene -- 9

Nelson -- 9

Richmond County -- 9

Falls Church -- 8

Surry -- 8

Essex -- 7

Cumberland -- 6

King and Queen -- 6

Lunenburg -- 6

Norton -- 6

Craig -- 5

Rappahannock -- 2

Highland -- 1

RELATED: County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest jumps Thursday

COVID-19 Precautions

Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions.

COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.

Virginia health officials urged the following precautions:

