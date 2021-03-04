County-by-county look at COVID-19 deaths in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thirty-one more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the Commonwealth Thursday, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus-linked deaths to 9,357.
The deaths break down to the following age groups:
- 2 -- Ages 10-19
- 17 -- Ages 20-29
- 70 -- Ages 30-39
- 175 -- Ages 40-49
- 610 -- Ages 50-59
- 1,459 -- Ages 60-69
- 2,443 -- Ages 70-79
- 4,562 -- Ages 80+
- 19 -- no age reported
Men accounted for 4,806 of the deaths and women accounted for 4,506 deaths. No gender was reported for 45 deaths in the Commonwealth.
Fairfax -- 985
Henrico -- 531
Prince William -- 442
Chesterfield -- 353
Virginia Beach -- 328
Loudoun -- 250
Arlington --235
Chesapeake --222
Richmond City -- 214
Norfolk -- 205
Newport News -- 190
Suffolk -- 161
Roanoke City -- 157
Portsmouth -- 148
Hanover -- 137
Lynchburg -- 133
Hampton -- 127
Alexandria -- 123
Shenandoah -- 123
Roanoke County -- 119
Henry -- 115
Danville -- 112
Spotsylvania -- 102
Washington -- 98
Rockingham -- 94
Wise -- 92
Harrisonburg -- 88
Smyth -- 87
Montgomery -- 86
Frederick -- 85
Bedford -- 73
Albemarle -- 70
Pittsylvania -- 69
Stafford -- 68
Augusta -- 66
Staunton --66
Wythe --66
Carroll -- 64
Halifax -- 64
Martinsville -- 64
Campbell -- 63
James City -- 63
Petersburg --63
Tazewell -- 59
Mecklenburg -- 58
Franklin County -- 57
Culpeper -- 55
Isle of Wight --55
Pulaski -- 55
Hopewell -- 54
Fauquier -- 53
Page -- 53
Southampton -- 53
Galax -- 49
Scott -- 49
Alleghany -- 47
Warren -- 47
Charlottesville -- 46
Colonial Heights -- 45
Gloucester -- 43
Lee -- 42
Salem -- 42
Manassas City -- 41
Nottoway -- 41
Emporia -- 40
Winchester -- 40
York -- 38
Rockbridge -- 37
Patrick -- 36
Accomack -- 35
Buchanan -- 35
Grayson -- 34
Northampton -- 34
Russell -- 34
Dinwiddie -- 33
Waynesboro -- 33
Amherst -- 31
Bristol -- 30
Orange -- 30
Botetourt -- 29
Buckingham -- 28
Prince Edward -- 28
Caroline -- 27
Franklin City -- 27
Lexington -- 26
Greensville -- 25
Louisa -- 24
Fredericksburg -- 22
Amelia -- 21
Westmoreland --21
Appomattox --19
Clarke --19
Northumberland --19
Buena Vista City--18
Floyd -- 18
Middlesex -- 18
Sussex -- 18
Brunswick -- 17
Goochland -- 17
Radford -- 17
Fluvanna -- 16
King George -- 16
Prince George -- 16
Giles -- 15
Poquoson --15
Charlotte 14
Dickenson -- 14
Fairfax City --13
Lancaster --13
Madison --13
Charles City ----12
New Kent -- 12
Covington -- 11
Manassas Park -- 11
Mathews -- 11
Williamsburg -- 11
Bath -- 10
King William -- 10
Powhatan -- 10
Bland -- 9
Greene -- 9
Nelson -- 9
Richmond County -- 9
Falls Church -- 8
Surry -- 8
Essex -- 7
Cumberland -- 6
King and Queen -- 6
Lunenburg -- 6
Norton -- 6
Craig -- 5
Rappahannock -- 2
Highland -- 1
