County-by-county look at COVID-19 deaths in Virginia

CDC
Posted at 3:52 PM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 16:05:54-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thirty-one more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the Commonwealth Thursday, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus-linked deaths to 9,357.

The deaths break down to the following age groups:

  • 2 -- Ages 10-19
  • 17 -- Ages 20-29
  • 70 -- Ages 30-39
  • 175 -- Ages 40-49
  • 610 -- Ages 50-59
  • 1,459 -- Ages 60-69
  • 2,443 -- Ages 70-79
  • 4,562 -- Ages 80+
  • 19 -- no age reported

Men accounted for 4,806 of the deaths and women accounted for 4,506 deaths. No gender was reported for 45 deaths in the Commonwealth.

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in Virginia

Virginia COVID-19 Deaths as of Thursday, March 4

Fairfax -- 985
Henrico -- 531
Prince William -- 442

Chesterfield -- 353
Virginia Beach -- 328

Loudoun -- 250
Arlington --235
Chesapeake --222
Richmond City -- 214
Norfolk -- 205

Newport News -- 190
Suffolk -- 161
Roanoke City -- 157

Portsmouth -- 148
Hanover -- 137
Lynchburg -- 133
Hampton -- 127
Alexandria -- 123
Shenandoah -- 123
Roanoke County -- 119
Henry -- 115
Danville -- 112
Spotsylvania -- 102

Washington -- 98
Rockingham -- 94
Wise -- 92

Harrisonburg -- 88
Smyth -- 87
Montgomery -- 86
Frederick -- 85

Bedford -- 73
Albemarle -- 70

Pittsylvania -- 69
Stafford -- 68
Augusta -- 66
Staunton --66
Wythe --66
Carroll -- 64
Halifax -- 64
Martinsville -- 64
Campbell -- 63
James City -- 63
Petersburg --63

Tazewell -- 59
Mecklenburg -- 58
Franklin County -- 57
Culpeper -- 55
Isle of Wight --55
Pulaski -- 55
Hopewell -- 54
Fauquier -- 53
Page -- 53
Southampton -- 53

Galax -- 49
Scott -- 49
Alleghany -- 47
Warren -- 47
Charlottesville -- 46
Colonial Heights -- 45
Gloucester -- 43
Lee -- 42
Salem -- 42
Manassas City -- 41
Nottoway -- 41
Emporia -- 40
Winchester -- 40

York -- 38
Rockbridge -- 37
Patrick -- 36
Accomack -- 35
Buchanan -- 35
Grayson -- 34
Northampton -- 34
Russell -- 34
Dinwiddie -- 33
Waynesboro -- 33
Amherst -- 31
Bristol -- 30
Orange -- 30

Botetourt -- 29
Buckingham -- 28
Prince Edward -- 28
Caroline -- 27
Franklin City -- 27
Lexington -- 26
Greensville -- 25
Louisa -- 24
Fredericksburg -- 22
Amelia -- 21
Westmoreland --21

Appomattox --19
Clarke --19
Northumberland --19
Buena Vista City--18
Floyd -- 18
Middlesex -- 18
Sussex -- 18
Brunswick -- 17
Goochland -- 17
Radford -- 17
Fluvanna -- 16
King George -- 16
Prince George -- 16

Giles -- 15
Poquoson --15
Charlotte 14
Dickenson -- 14
Fairfax City --13
Lancaster --13
Madison --13
Charles City ----12
New Kent -- 12
Covington -- 11
Manassas Park -- 11
Mathews -- 11
Williamsburg -- 11

Bath -- 10
King William -- 10
Powhatan -- 10
Bland -- 9
Greene -- 9
Nelson -- 9
Richmond County -- 9
Falls Church -- 8
Surry -- 8
Essex -- 7
Cumberland -- 6
King and Queen -- 6
Lunenburg -- 6
Norton -- 6

Craig -- 5
Rappahannock -- 2
Highland -- 1

COVID-19 Precautions

Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions.

COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.

Virginia health officials urged the following precautions:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
  • Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Avoid contact with sick people.
  • Avoid non-essential travel.
