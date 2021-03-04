County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest jumps Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 1,300 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 36,338 total tests processed since yesterday. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 581,408.

As of Thursday's update, 24,414 (+156 from previous day) people had been hospitalized and 9,357 (+31) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the biggest jumps (20 or more) in COVID-19 cases Thursday:

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 67,192 ( +189 )

Prince William 39,667 ( +97 )

Loudoun 23,272 ( +51 )

Arlington 13,294 ( +39 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 30,929 ( +91 )

Newport News 11,619 ( +52 )

Chesapeake 18,395 ( +30 )

Norfolk 15,049 ( +30 )

Central Virginia

Hanover 6,755 ( +36 )

Chesterfield 23,757 ( +30 )

Richmond City 14,938 ( +24 )

Additional Localities:

Montgomery 7,916 ( +110 )

Albemarle 4,925 ( +27 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases

Accomack 2,609 ( +2 )

Albemarle 4,925 ( +27 )

Alexandria 10,389 ( +5 )

Alleghany 1,252 ( +4 )

Amelia 774 ( +4 )

Amherst 2,685 ( +2 )

Appomattox 1,423 ( +6 )

Arlington 13,294 ( +39 )

Augusta 5,216 ( -4 )

Bath 245

Bedford 5,816 ( +1 )

Bland 620 ( -3 )

Botetourt 2,246 ( +8 )

Bristol 1,229 ( +5 )

Brunswick 1,210 ( +4 )

Buchanan 1,299 ( +3 )

Buckingham 2,047 ( +2 )

Buena Vista City 843

Campbell 4,030 ( +2 )

Caroline 1,853 ( +3 )

Carroll 2,127 ( +6 )

Charles City 408 ( +6 )

Charlotte 751

Charlottesville 3,660 ( -2 )

Chesapeake 18,395 ( +30 )

Chesterfield 23,757 ( +30 )

Clarke 772 ( +7 )

Colonial Heights 1,381 ( +7 )

Covington 551 ( +1 )

Craig 241

Culpeper 4,109 ( +6 )

Cumberland 391

Danville 4,340 ( +10 )

Dickenson 876 ( +1 )

Dinwiddie 1,823 ( +18 )

Emporia 619

Essex 644 ( +4 )

Fairfax 67,192 ( +189 )

Fairfax City 495 ( +3 )

Falls Church 355 ( +3 )

Fauquier 3,981 ( +2 )

Floyd 740 ( +2 )

Fluvanna 1,300

Franklin City 999 ( +4 )

Franklin County 3,729 ( +6 )

Frederick 6,796 ( +7 )

Fredericksburg 1,788 ( +3 )

Galax 1,000 ( +4 )

Giles 1,087 ( -3 )

Gloucester 1,895 ( +10 )

Goochland 1,219 ( -1 )

Grayson 1,133 ( -4 )

Greene 1,012 ( +3 )

Greensville 1,464 ( +1 )

Halifax 2,459 ( +8 )

Hampton 8,738 ( +12 )

Hanover 6,755 ( +36 )

Harrisonburg 5,761 ( +13 )

Henrico 21,571 ( -14 )

Henry 4,223 ( +7 )

Highland 97 ( +5 )

Hopewell 2,131 ( +13 )

Isle of Wight 2,672

James City 3,886 ( +10 )

King and Queen 316 ( +1 )

King George 1,428 ( -2 )

King William 926 ( +4 )

Lancaster 670 ( +3 )

Lee 2,300 ( +2 )

Lexington 1,122 ( +3 )

Loudoun 23,272 ( +51 )

Louisa 1,693 ( +1 )

Lunenburg 656 ( +3 )

Lynchburg 6,932 ( +4 )

Madison 535 ( -1 )

Manassas City 4,018 ( +6 )

Manassas Park 1,127

Martinsville 1,508

Mathews 555

Mecklenburg 2,002 ( +5 )

Middlesex 526 ( +2 )

Montgomery 7,916 ( +110 )

Nelson 778 ( +4 )

New Kent 1,255 ( +5 )

Newport News 11,619 ( +52 )

Norfolk 15,049 ( +30 )

Northampton 724 ( +3 )

Northumberland 669 ( +1 )

Norton 240

Nottoway 1,814 ( +5 )

Orange 1,867 ( +5 )

Page 1,836 ( +4 )

Patrick 1,210 ( +7 )

Petersburg 3,200 ( +8 )

Pittsylvania 4,784 ( +9 )

Poquoson 726 ( +2 )

Portsmouth 7,767 ( +13 )

Powhatan 1,655 ( +5 )

Prince Edward 1,964 ( +2 )

Prince George 3,017 ( +12 )

Prince William 39,667 ( +97 )

Pulaski 2,328 ( -2 )

Radford 1,899 ( +4 )

Rappahannock 303 ( +3 )

Richmond City 14,938 ( +24 )

Richmond County 1,374 ( +2 )

Roanoke City 7,586 ( +17 )

Roanoke County 7,386 ( +18 )

Rockbridge 1,298 ( +7 )

Rockingham 6,091 ( +14 )

Russell 2,035 ( +1 )

Salem 1,864 ( +4 )

Scott 1,601 ( +10 )

Shenandoah 3,724 ( +6 )

Smyth 2,522 ( +1 )

Southampton 1,861 ( +2 )

Spotsylvania 8,385 ( +18 )

Stafford 9,653 ( +9 )

Staunton 2,454 ( +5 )

Suffolk 6,974 ( +11 )

Surry 370 ( +3 )

Sussex 1,074

Tazewell 3,209 ( +7 )

Virginia Beach 30,929 ( +91 )

Warren 2,309 ( +5 )

Washington 4,291 ( +4 )

Waynesboro 2,154 ( +1 )

Westmoreland 1,120 ( +3 )

Williamsburg 541 ( +6 )

Winchester 2,475 ( +4 )

Wise 2,884 ( +2 )

Wythe 2,046 ( +6 )

York 3,059 ( +5 )

Who's getting sick

The coronavirus first most impacted people aged 50 to 69, which currently accounts for nearly 25 percent of cases in Virginia.

However, people aged 30 to 49 now account for 31.4 percent of cases, data show.

Additionally, people in their 20s account for more than 19 percent of cases in the state.

More women have been infected by the virus at 297,328 cases versus the 277,053 cases reported in men. No gender was reported for 7,027 cases in the Commonwealth.

