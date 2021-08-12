Virginia COVID-19 cases spike in 24 hours as 2K daily cases have not been reported since April

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there were a total of 713,195 cases on Wednesday, 549,561 of which are confirmed and 163,634 are probable.

There were 11,581 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,780 being confirmed and 1,801 being probable. The case numbers are up by 2,117, and deaths are up by three since Tuesday.

Virginia has not reported over 2,000 daily cases since April 13. On that day 2,084 cases were reported in a day.

A total of 8,153,100 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday, Virginia has given a total of 9,603,216 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 13,517 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 835 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19.

There are 101 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 936 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

246 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

58,619 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

