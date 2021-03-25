Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

US tops 30 million confirmed COVID-19 cases; 545,000+ deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Rick Bowmer/AP
Allison Oler, 17, receives her Pfizer vaccination, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Sandy, Utah. All adults in Utah aged 16 and older became eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Virus Outbreak Utah
Posted at 11:10 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 23:13:42-04

The U.S. has now surpassed 30 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus cases nationwide reached 30,001,245 on Wednesday, nearly three months after the country hit 20 million.

COVID-19 related deaths now total more than 545,000.

The new milestone comes as public health experts show cautious optimism three months into the U.S. vaccination rollout. It is believed that 70% of Americans 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine and COVID-19 deaths are below 1,000 a day on average for the first time since November.

The federal government is dramatically ramping up vaccine production and several states have already expanded vaccination eligibility to people age 16 and up.

More than 124 million cases have been confirmed worldwide.

COVID-19 Precautions

Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions.

COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.

Virginia health officials urged the following precautions:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
  • Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Avoid contact with sick people.
  • Avoid non-essential travel.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Rebound Richmond: Relieve. Respond. Revive.

The Rebound: Get the help you need

COVID-19 Quick Links

Virginia Department of Health Updates on COVID-19 in Virginia

CDC Updates on COVID-19 in US

CDC: COVID-19 Prevention & Treatments

CDC: COVID-19 Symptoms

CDC: FAQs

World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19 Updates

WHO COVID-19 Myth Busters

COVID-19 COVERAGE EDITOR'S NOTE: Our goal at CBS 6 News and WTVR.com is to equip you with important information you need to know. Click here for our complete coverage of the COVID-19 Outbreak.

Heroes-Among-Us-No-Sponsor-480x360.jpg

💁Love good news? Meet the Heroes Among Us.