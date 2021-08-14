Father, son arrested on vacation arrested at Hawaii airport for using fake COVID vaccination cards

HONOLULU — Two visitors from U.S. mainland were arrested for allegedly using fake vaccine cards to travel to Hawaii.

Officials with the Hawaii attorney general’s office arrested the visitors at Honolulu’s international airport, a spokesman for the agency said in a statement.

Trevor and Norbert Chung were arrested following a tip from someone in the community, KITV reported.

Investigators said the two violated state rules requiring travelers to produce either a negative coronavirus test or proof of vaccination to avoid quarantine upon entering the state.

Violating the state’s COVID-19 mandates, including falsifying a vaccination card, is a misdemeanor that can result in a fine of up to $5,000, up to a year in prison or both.

The agency said this is the first time it has arrested someone for allegedly falsifying a vaccination card.

