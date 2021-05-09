Watch
Street parties celebrate end of Spain's state of emergency

Emilio Morenatti/AP
People crowded and dance on the beach in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, May 9, 2021. Barcelona residents were euphoric as the clock stroke midnight, ending a six-month-long national state of emergency and consequently, the local curfew. Spain is relaxing overall measures to contain the coronavirus this weekend, allowing residents to travel across regions, but some regional chiefs are complaining that a patchwork of approaches will replace the six-month-long national state of emergency that ends at midnight on Saturday. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Posted at 10:09 AM, May 09, 2021
BARCELONA, Spain -- Impromptu street celebrations erupted in many cities across Spain as the clock struck midnight on Saturday, when a six-month-long national state of emergency to contain the spread of coronavirus ended and many nighttime curfews were lifted.

Bans on traveling across Spain have also been lifted and many curbs on social gatherings relaxed.

Only four of the country’s 19 regions and autonomous cities are keeping curfews.

Spain’s number of new coronavirus infections in the past 14 days is falling as vaccinations rise, although COVID-19 patients are still filling 1 out of 5 of Spain's intensive-care beds.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
