Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Richmond COVID testing event cut off after one hour

items.[0].image.alt
WTVR, @ccoleburntv
COVID testing line eastern henrico .jpg
Posted at 10:33 AM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 10:33:17-05

RICHMOND, Va. — With a line wrapped around the building, the Richmond and Henrico Health District (RHHD) had to shut down their COVID testing event on Wednesday at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center after running out of tests in just one hour.

The district posted to their Twitter at 10 a.m. that they had already seen 300 people and had to cut off the line.

Police at the event had to stop cars from entering the parking lot of the center because it was too full.

The health district said there would be more COVID testing opportunities coming soon.

This is a developing story. Stay on WTVR.com for the latest.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Rebound Richmond: Relieve. Respond. Revive.

The Rebound: Get the help you need

Vaccinating Virginia Quick Links

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine:

COVID-19 Quick Links

Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heroes-Among-Us-No-Sponsor-480x360.jpg

💁Love good news? Meet the Heroes Among Us.