Richmond COVID testing event cut off after one hour

RICHMOND, Va. — With a line wrapped around the building, the Richmond and Henrico Health District (RHHD) had to shut down their COVID testing event on Wednesday at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center after running out of tests in just one hour.

The district posted to their Twitter at 10 a.m. that they had already seen 300 people and had to cut off the line.

Police at the event had to stop cars from entering the parking lot of the center because it was too full.

The health district said there would be more COVID testing opportunities coming soon.

NOW: This is the line outside of the Eastern Henrico Rec Center, as hundreds wait to get a COVID-19 test. Police are no longer allowing cars to pull into the parking lot because the demand is already so high. More on the testing shortage and rising COVID cases on @CBS6 at Noon. pic.twitter.com/Vih9KIj6Ud — Caroline Coleburn (@CColeburnTV) December 29, 2021

