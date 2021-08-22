Phil Valentine, radio host who regretted vaccine skepticism, dies of COVID

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Phil Valentine, a conservative talk radio host from Tennessee who had been a vaccine skeptic until he was hospitalized from COVID-19, has died.

We are saddened to report that our host and friend Phil Valentine has passed away. Please keep the Valentine family in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/vhXpE7x0oX — SuperTalk 99.7 WTN (@997wtn) August 21, 2021

Nashville radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN confirmed Valentine’s death in a tweet Saturday.

Valentine had been a skeptic of coronavirus vaccines.

In fact, he even recorded a parody song - Vaxman - mocking the vaccine, WTVF reported.

But after he tested positive for COVID-19, and prior to his hospitalization, he told his listeners to consider getting the vaccine if they had a chance of dying from it.

He says he chose not to get vaccinated because he thought he probably wouldn’t die.

Valentine was 61 years old.

